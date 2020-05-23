JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Flight service to resume at Mangaluru from Monday

Sharp spike in Karnataka; 196 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Business Standard

Trade union leader Dada Samant hangs self

Topics
Social Issues

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Apparently fed up with the COVID

situation and personal health issues, senior trade union leader Dada Samant has committed suicide by hanging in suburban Borivali, police said on Saturday. He was 92.

The Maharashtra General Kamgar Union leader was found hanging at the residence of his elder daughter on Friday morning, an official said.

He was brother of prominent trade unionist Datta Samant who was shot dead by gangsters in 1997.

When asked about the likely trigger behind the suicide, a Dahisar police official said they had found a suicide note at the spot left behind by Dada Samant stating that he was fed up with the COVID situation and personal health issues.

Dada Samant was not coronavirus positive, he said and ruled out any foul play.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU