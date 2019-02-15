Trailer on Ram Gopal Varma's biopic on NTR goes viral

trailer of 'Lakshmi's NTR', a biopic on former being made by filmmaker Varma, has gone viral with over 4.6 million views as on Friday.

Within an hour of its Thursday, trailer was viewed by over 5.5 lakh people, reflecting the curiosity of masses about the movie.

"Four million views in just 24 hours for LakshmisNTRtrailer.The Gods are really blessing our team... We all thank you NTR," Varma tweeted.

Ever since Varma announced his intention to make a movie on a few months ago, leaders have raised a hue and cry over it, alleging that he might portray in poor light.

Denying the allegation, Varma has said his movie focuses on some true incidents relating to during his last days.

Lakshmis stars Rajsekhar Aningi as the main protagonist and Yagna Shetty as Lakshmi Parvathi.

NTR's son and Hindupur (AP) MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna made a movie on his father 'NTR-Kathanayakudu' and released it last month. The son himself donned the fathers role.

The sequel of the move- NTR-Mahanayakudu is expected to be released soon.

'Yatra'- a film on former YS Rajasekhar Reddy, was recently released across the country and in some overseas markets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)