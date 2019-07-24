Trescothick to join England coaching staff for first two Ashes Tests

Former opening batsman Marcus Trescothick will be a part of England's coaching staff during the first two Tests of the Ashes series against Australia starting August 1.

The 43-year-old Trescothick will be overseeing England's training sessions for the first two games scheduled to be held in Edgbaston and Lord's respectively, media reports stated here.

The former opener played 76 Tests for England and is best remembered for being the second highest run-getter at the 2005 Ashes series behind Kevin Pietersen.

He was named a wisden cricketer of the year that same year.

Trescothick has been roped in to assist England's chief batting coach Graham Thorpe, who is nursing a sore shoulder and missed the team training on Tuesday due to illness.

