Sun Pharma shares up 5 pc after co replaces domestic formulations distributor

Shares of Industries Tuesday jumped up to 5 per cent after it replaced its domestic Aditya Medisales with an own subsidiary.

The stock rose 4.95 per cent to end at Rs 418.05 on BSE. During intra-day trade, it surged as much as 6.12 per cent to Rs 422.75.

Similarly, on NSE, the scrip advanced by 4.80 per cent to close at Rs 417.40. It had hit an intra-day high of Rs 423.50.

also emerged as the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.

"Sun Pharma's distribution related to India's domestic formulations business shall be transitioned from Aditya Medisales Ltd, the current distributor, to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma," the company said in a regulatory filing.

said this change will be made effective by first quarter of 2019-20, post receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals.

The company also announced unwinding of a transaction amounting to Rs 2,238 crore with and initiated steps to induct SRBC & Co LLP, its statutory auditors, as auditors of subsidiaries.

The shares were under pressure amid reports of a whistleblower complaint against the company.

According to reports, a second whistleblower complaint was filed against the firm earlier this month. Besides, a whistleblower in November last year approached the (Sebi) with a document alleging various irregularities by the company, its promoter and others.

wrote to Sebi last week flagging concerns that certain entities were allegedly adopting unfair trade practices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)