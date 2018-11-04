Tripura govt lays stress on intl connectivity: Minister

The government has laid stress on international connectivity through roads, railways and waterways for development of the state, its Transport Pranajit Roy said.

The Centre has fulfilled the long cherished dream of the state by providing broad-gauge in 2016, Roy told a 'Chinton Shivir' of the Niti Ayog here Saturday.

"Now there are multiple express trains connecting Guwahati, New Delhi, and In near future, we'll have direct trains to and Besides, the state has local trains from Agartala to Dharmanagar (North Tripura) and Agartala to Shantirbazaar (South Tripura) which will be extended to Sabroom," he said.

The has taken initiative to introduce inland water transport by connecting the Gomati and the Haora rivers with the in to facilitate movement of goods and passengers between the two countries through these routes, he said.

Roy said that the of shipping ministry had visited the state to assess the ground situation and feasibility of inland water transport in the state. "Once the DPR is finalised, the inland water transport will become a reality," he said.

The at Agartala is being extended and renovated for elevating it to an international airport. The project is expected to be completed by 2020, Roy said.

The government is also trying to improve the road connectivity with Bangladesh, the said.

