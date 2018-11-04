Tripura govt lays stress on intl connectivity: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Tripura signs MoU with Spicejet Merchandise to boost pineapple export
DoNER sanctions projects to boost tourism in Tripura: Minister
Free ration for ten tribal blocks in Tripura: Minister
App based transport service in Tripura soon: Minister
Halt on govt jobs recruitment process to conitnue till review
-
The Tripura government has laid stress on international connectivity through roads, railways and waterways for development of the state, its Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said.
The Centre has fulfilled the long cherished dream of the state by providing broad-gauge railway services in 2016, Roy told a 'Chinton Shivir' of the Niti Ayog here Saturday.
"Now there are multiple express trains connecting Guwahati, New Delhi, Kolkata and Deogarh. In near future, we'll have direct trains to Mumbai and Chennai. Besides, the state has local trains from Agartala to Dharmanagar (North Tripura) and Agartala to Shantirbazaar (South Tripura) which will be extended to Sabroom," he said.
The state government has taken initiative to introduce inland water transport by connecting the Gomati and the Haora rivers with the Meghna river in Bangladesh to facilitate movement of goods and passengers between the two countries through these routes, he said.
Roy said that the secretary of shipping ministry had visited the state to assess the ground situation and feasibility of inland water transport in the state. "Once the DPR is finalised, the inland water transport will become a reality," he said.
The Maharaja Bir Bikram airport at Agartala is being extended and renovated for elevating it to an international airport. The project is expected to be completed by 2020, Roy said.
The government is also trying to improve the road connectivity with Bangladesh, the minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU