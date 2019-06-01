Tripura HC rejects anticipatory bail petition of IPFT MLA

The High Court has rejected the petition of IPFT MLA Dhananjoy who is accused of raping and deceiving a woman by not marrying her.

Justice on Friday rejected his petition, saying the accused was a powerful person.

told reporters that the MLA is absconding.

The had claimed that he was framed in the case and opposition parties were trying to malign his image.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she was "socially engaged" to the IPFT MLA from Rimavalley constituency.

She said that the accused maintained an intimate relationship with her, but later refused to tie the knot.

The MLA was booked for raping and deceiving the woman.

The IPFT is an ally of the ruling BJP in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)