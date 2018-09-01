Tripura panchayat by-elections to be held on Sep 30: SEC

The (SEC) of Saturday announced that the by-elections in the three-tier panchayats will be held on September 30.

Addressing a conference the State Election Commissioner, G K Rao said by-elections of the panchayats would be held on September 30 this year.

The notification for the by-election would be issued on September 4, he said.

Ballot papers would be used in the by-elections and the counting of votes would take place on October 3.

A large number of panchayat representatives had resigned in the state necessitating the by-elections, officials said.

