Western Iranian province jolted by 2 earthquakes

Iran's state-run agency says two consecutive earthquakes, magnitude 4.4 and 4.9, have jolted the country's western province of

IRNA's report says the first quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers, the second at 11 kilometers early on Wednesday morning.

U.S. Geological Survey said it registered a magnitude 4.7 and a magnitude 4.5 temblor, about 12 kilometers northwest and 23 kilometers southwest of the town of Sarpol-e Zahab.

There were no immediate reports on casualties or damages. Last November, a magnitude 7.2 quake struck a nearby area, injuring more than 500 people.

is prone to near-daily quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)