TRS, Cong locked in direct contest in T'gana Council bypoll

The ruling TRS and main opposition in are locked in a direct contest in the bypolls to be held on May 31 to fill three vacancies in state

The office of the (CEO) released the final list of nominees in the bypolls to be held for the three Local Authorities' Constituencies.

P Mahender Reddy (TRS) and Komari (Congress) are in the fray in Ranga Reddy constituency.

(TRS) and Komatireddy Laxmi (Congress) are the candidates in fray in Nalgonda.

E Venkatram Reddy (Congress) and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (TRS) would cross swords in Warangal.

Three independents are also in fray in the Warangal Local Authorities' Constituency.

The bypolls are necessitated in view of resignations by sitting members in December last.

