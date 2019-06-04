Michelin, GM unveil airless tyre prototype for passenger vehicles

French along with Tuesday unveiled an airless prototype for passenger vehicles, which could hit the markets as early as 2024.

The Uptis Prototype is airless and thus eliminates the risk of flat tyres and blowouts.

The announced a joint research agreement at the Movin'On Summit here on Tuesday.

As part of the pact, the intend to validate the Uptis Prototype with the goal of introducing it on passenger models as early as 2024.

"Uptis demonstrates that Michelin's vision for a future of sustainable mobility is clearly an achievable dream, Group said at a press conference here.

senior vice-president, and said Uptis is an ideal fit for propelling the into the future.

"It is a great example of how our customers benefit when we collaborate and innovate with our supplier partners," he added.

and GM are testing beginning with vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Later this year, the will initiate real-world testing of Uptis on a test fleet of Bolt EV vehicles in

Uptis features various improvements in architecture and composite materials, which enables it to bear the car's weight at road-going speeds.

These innovations combine to eliminate compressed air to support the vehicle's load, and result in environmental savings.

Around 200 million worldwide are scrapped prematurely every year as a result of punctures, damage from road hazards or improper air pressure that causes uneven wear.

