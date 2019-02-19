JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Puducherry CM ends sit-in after talks with Lt Governor
Business Standard

Trudeau's top adviser resigns but denies wrongdoing

AP  |  Toronto 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top adviser has resigned while denying allegations he pressured Canada's former attorney general to avoid prosecuting a major Canadian engineering firm.

Principal Secretary Gerald Butts has been Trudeau's closet adviser and best friend since university. Butts issued a statement Monday denying that he or anybody else in Trudeau's office pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould.

He said he's leaving in order to defend himself without distracting from the prime minister's work.

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported this month that Trudeau or his staff pressured Wilson-Raybould to try to avoid a criminal prosecution of Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin over allegations of corruption involving government contracts in Libya.

Critics say that would be improper political meddling in a legal case.

Wilson-Raybould resigned from the cabinet last week but gave no reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 02:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements