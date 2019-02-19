Twin bombing kills 24 in Syria's Idlib: monitor

A double bomb attack in Syria's jihadist-held city of on Monday killed 24 people, including four children, a war monitor said.

The first blast was caused by a bomb planted under a car in the main city of the region, the for Human Rights said.

A motorcycle bomb detonated after ambulances arrived at the scene of the first explosion, the Britain-based monitoring group said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which the Observatory said also wounded at least 51, updating an earlier casualty toll. Idlib, the last major part of still outside the control of Bashar al-Assad's regime, is held by an alliance led by Syria's former affiliate,

HTS took administrative control of the whole of the region last month, after overpowering smaller Turkey-backed factions.

The Islamic State group also has sleeper cells in the area. A local office of the "Salvation Government", an administrative body created by HTS, is located on the street targeted by Monday's attack.

Four HTS fighters were killed in the blast, the Observatory said, while the other 20 victims were civilians.

has been protected from a massive regime offensive since September by a buffer zone deal agreed by regime ally and rebel backer

But it has been hit by sporadic government shelling. Eight years into the conflict that has killed more than 360,000 people, the government controls nearly two-thirds of the country.

