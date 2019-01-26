Trump ally Stone charged with lying about hacked emails

Donald Trump's confidant has been charged with lying about his pursuit of Russian-hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's 2016 election bid.

Prosecutors allege that senior Trump campaign officials sought to leverage the stolen material into a win.

The self-proclaimed dirty trickster, arrested by the FBI in a raid before dawn Friday at his home, swiftly blasted the prosecution as politically motivated. Stone proclaimed his innocence and predicted his vindication.

The seven-count indictment provides the most detail to date about how Trump campaign associates in the summer of 2016 actively sought the disclosure of emails the U.S. says were hacked by and then provided to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)