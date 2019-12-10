JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

UK elections: Bookies are betting on a majority for Boris Johnson
Business Standard

Trump responds to impeachment charges, says he is a victim of 'witch hunt'

"Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true," Trump tweeted

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Donald Trump speaking at Economic Club. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump speaking at Economic Club. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump responded to the announcement of impeachment charges Tuesday by calling the accusations "ridiculous."

Trump -- who will be only the third US president to be impeached if the full House of Representatives backs the charges -- also renewed his familiar claim on Twitter that he is the victim of a "WITCH HUNT!"


Earlier, senior Democratic lawmaker Jerry Nadler announced the charges that Trump pressured Ukraine to open a corruption probe purely for the aim of embarrassing one of his 2020 reelection rivals.

"Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true," Trump tweeted.

Separately, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham called the impeachment articles a "partisan, gratuitous, and pathetic attempt to overthrow the Trump Administration and the results of the 2016 election.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 21:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU