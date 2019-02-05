Trump greets people across the globe on lunar year

US Donald on Tuesday greeted people across the world celebrating the Lunar New Year.

"Today, people across the and around the world mark the beginning of the Lunar New Year with spectacular fireworks displays, joyful festivals, and family gatherings," said in a statement.

This is a sacred time for many people of Asian descent, and it is an opportunity for all Americans to honour the important contributions these communities have made to the story of American greatness, he said.

Chinese people all over world bade farewell to the 'Year of the Dog' and welcomed the 'Year of the Pig' on Tuesday, ushering in the Lunar New Year with prayers and family feasts. It is also celebrated as

"As families, friends, and loved ones gather to welcome the Year of the Pig, we join in sharing our best wishes for good health, prosperity, and happiness," said.

Chinese lunar calendar years are grouped into a 12-year cycle, with each year assigned an animal symbol: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

US invited all nations to strengthen the bonds of friendship and join in the endeavour to build a better world.

said that Lunar New Year is a joyous time of reflection, celebration and optimism for Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities across the country and around the world.

"As we welcome the Year of the Pig, we draw inspiration from the beauty and diversity of our immigrant heritage and the remarkable contributions that AAPI families have made to and to our nation," she said.

wished Asian Americans across the country a joyful Lunar New Year.

"The honours the important contributions of Asian Americans to society and our Party, which continue to make great. I extend my warmest wishes to every family coming together to ring in the new year ahead," she said.

The (DNC) Tom Perez, its Vice Grace Meng, and DNC AAPI Caucus in a joint statement sent best wishes to everyone celebrating the Year of the Pig in and around the world.

"Democrats believe that our diversity is our strength, and we fight every day for our values of inclusion and opportunity. As the new year begins, let us recommit to that fight and to building a brighter future for all. From the Democratic family, we wish you a happy, healthy, and prosperous Year of the Pig," the DNC statement said.

