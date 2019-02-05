Trump greets people across the globe on lunar year

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday greeted people across the world celebrating the Lunar New Year.
"Today, people across the United States and around the world mark the beginning of the Lunar New Year with spectacular fireworks displays, joyful festivals, and family gatherings," Trump said in a statement.
This is a sacred time for many people of Asian descent, and it is an opportunity for all Americans to honour the important contributions these communities have made to the story of American greatness, he said.
Chinese people all over world bade farewell to the 'Year of the Dog' and welcomed the 'Year of the Pig' on Tuesday, ushering in the Lunar New Year with prayers and family feasts. It is also celebrated as Spring Festival.
"As families, friends, and loved ones gather to welcome the Year of the Pig, we join in sharing our best wishes for good health, prosperity, and happiness," Trump said.
Chinese lunar calendar years are grouped into a 12-year cycle, with each year assigned an animal symbol: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo invited all nations to strengthen the bonds of friendship and join America in the endeavour to build a better world.
"During this new lunar year, let us continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship with allies and partners as we invite all nations to join us in the endeavour to build a better world for future generations," Pompeo said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Lunar New Year is a joyous time of reflection, celebration and optimism for Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities across the country and around the world.
"As we welcome the Year of the Pig, we draw inspiration from the beauty and diversity of our immigrant heritage and the remarkable contributions that AAPI families have made to San Francisco and to our nation," she said.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wished Asian Americans across the country a joyful Lunar New Year.
"The Republican Party honours the important contributions of Asian Americans to society and our Party, which continue to make America great. I extend my warmest wishes to every family coming together to ring in the new year ahead," she said.
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez, its Vice Chair Grace Meng, and DNC AAPI Caucus Chair Bel Leong-Hong in a joint statement sent best wishes to everyone celebrating the Year of the Pig in America and around the world.
"Democrats believe that our diversity is our strength, and we fight every day for our values of inclusion and opportunity. As the new year begins, let us recommit to that fight and to building a brighter future for all. From the Democratic family, we wish you a happy, healthy, and prosperous Year of the Pig," the DNC statement said.
