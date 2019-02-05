US president invites bullied boy named Trump to annual speech

When US delivers his second State of the Union speech to on Tuesday, his guests will include Joshua Trump, a sixth grader passionate about science and animals.

The youngster isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware, who has been bullied in school as a result of his last name, according to a short statement issued the

"He appreciates science, art, and history," the statement said.

"He also loves animals and hopes to pursue a related career in the future," it continued, adding young Trump's hero and best friend is his Uncle Cody, a member of the Air Force.

"Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name. He is thankful to the and the for their support," the statement concluded.

The president, first lady, of are permitted to invite guests to the annual speech, a key fixture in the American political calendar which sees the tout their successes and outline goals.

The first couple's other guests include family members of and Sharon David, an elderly couple killed in January allegedly by an undocumented immigrant; and Matthew Charles, a former drug who turned his life around in prison and was the first person released under a passed in December.

