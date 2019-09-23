Trump listening, Modi targets Pakistan for support to terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at Pakistan for its support to terrorism and said India's decision to nullify Article 370 has caused trouble to those who cannot handle their country as he called for a decisive battle against terrorism.

Making a strong pitch against terrorism at the 'Howdy Modi' event in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who joined the mega event in a rare gesture of friendship, Modi asked crowd to give Trump a standing ovation, as he targeted Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan, without directly naming them.

"Article 370 encouraged terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, asserting that its nullification will allow development and prosperity in the region and end discrimination against women, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

"Where do you find conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks," Modi said, referring to terror attacks in the US and Mumbai and called for a "decisive battle" against terrorism.

He also asked people to give standing ovation to Indian parliamentarians for their nod to revoking Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir



Modi also underscored his government's push for development in India, saying it is the most "discussed" word in the country as his government is "aiming high and achieving higher".

Addressing a huge cheering crowd, which organisers said totalled over 50,000, Modi said the presence of such a big gathering is not confined to arithmetic and that people are seeing new history and chemistry being made.

