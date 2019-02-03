Trump says release of Mueller report up to attorney general

says it's "totally up to" his whether the public gets to read Robert Mueller's report.

Trump was asked on CBS' "Face the Nation" whether he'd have a problem with a public release. He said: "I don't know. It depends. I have no idea what it's going to say."



said last week the probe is "close to being completed."



Democrats have pressured nominee to commit to releasing the final report in full. Barr has said he doesn't know "what will be releasable" or what Mueller's writing.

Barr has cited Justice Department regulations that say Mueller's report should be confidential.

They require only that the report explain decisions to pursue or decline prosecutions.

