Trump tells Venezuela military to back Guaido or 'lose everything'

US urged Venezuela's military Monday to accept Juan Guaido's amnesty offer, or stand to "lose everything," as a crisis deepened over Nicolas Maduro's refusal to let in desperately needed humanitarian aid.

Bringing in humanitarian aid is crucial to the viability of Guaido, who has denounced Maduro's reelection last year as fraudulent and in January declared himself interim president, a move recognized by some 50

He has given the until Saturday to let the shipments into the country, which is in the grip of a humanitarian crisis due to shortages of and medicine exacerbated by hyperinflation.

Addressing supporters and Venezuelan expatriates in on Sunday, Trump declared he had a message for officials helping keep Maduro in place.

"The eyes of the entire world are upon you today, every day and every day in the future," he said.

"You cannot hide from the choice that now confronts you. You can choose to accept Guaido's generous offer of amnesty to live your life in peace with your families and your countrymen.

"Or you can choose the second path: continuing to support Maduro. If you choose this path, you will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out. You will lose everything."



Guaido has set a target of signing up to a million volunteers to help bring in the aid, with 600,000 already registered.

"On February 23, we have the opportunity to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans," he said on Sunday.

Opposition officials Sunday hit out at provider for blocking the website where volunteers are signing up to help bring in the aid, mostly supplied by the but stockpiled in just over the border from

A second aid collection center is due to begin operations in Brazil's northeastern state of Roraima, which borders But there is much uncertainty over the aid in Brazil, with officials there saying they have no information at this point.

Military officials in said they had yet to receive orders, although a collection center could be set up quickly, with some businesses having already provided warehouses to that effect.

A third center is due to open this week on the Dutch island of Curacao, off Venezuela's north coast.

Tensions mounted on Sunday after Guaido branded the government "irrational" for expelling five visiting European lawmakers.

The members were being tossed out with no explanation, said Esteban Gonzalez Pons, who led a group including fellow Spaniards and Gabriel Mato Adrover, as well as of the and of said the Europeans had "conspiratorial aims" and were sent back from the country's main

The humanitarian aid standoff is due to come to a head this weekend, when caravans of buses are set to carry volunteers to border entry points to meet and transport arriving cargo. It is unclear how Guaido will overcome the border barriers put up by the Venezuelan military, on Maduro's orders.

Volunteer groups have begun meeting in "humanitarian camps" in several Venezuelan states to organize and prepare for the arrival of the aid to alleviate hardship from an imploding economy has driven an estimated 2.3 million Venezuelans to migrate from the Maduro, who denies the existence of a humanitarian crisis, dismisses the opposition moves as a "political show" and a cover for a US invasion.

"Whoever prevents the entry of humanitarian aid is condemned to spend the rest of their lives fleeing international justice, because that is an international crime," US Senator said as he toured the Colombian collection center in Cucuta on Sunday.

Three cargo planes delivered several dozen tons of assistance to Cucuta on Saturday. Another US aircraft is due in from on Tuesday. On Friday, Maduro instructed his army to prepare a "special deployment plan" for the 2,200-kilometer (1,370-mile) border with

Guaido has ordered the armed forces to let the aid pass, but they remain loyal to Maduro's regime.

Maduro has dismissed the humanitarian assistance as "crumbs" and "rotten and contaminated food," while blaming shortages of and medicine on US sanctions.

In Maduro-friendly Cuba, said he urged the more than 100 and heads of mission serving on the communist island to reject "the US military's aggression of Venezuela" in a meeting.

