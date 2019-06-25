Trump to meet Xi, Putin at G20 in Japan

will meet an array of world leaders on the sidelines of this week's summit in Japan, including China's and Russia's Vladimir Putin, a US said Monday.

Also on the list are Indian Narendra Modi, German Angela Merkel, Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japanese and Australian

Trump will also sit down with Saudi for talks that are especially timely given the soaring tensions between the and

The meeting with the Chinese -- which is highly anticipated as the two sides try to reach a deal on trade -- is expected to take place on Saturday, the second day of the summit, in

After the Group of 20 summit, the will head to

When asked if Trump was planning a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border of North and South Korea, the neither confirmed nor denied.

The did however say there were "no plans" for Trump to meet with North Korean leader Un during his trip to

Trump and Kim have so far met twice -- in in June 2018, and in in February 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)