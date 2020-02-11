Donald Trump to make his first visit to India on Feb 24, 25: White House

President will travel to India later this month on a two-day visit, the announced on Tuesday, in what would be his first trip to the country as the president of the United States.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad during the visit from February 24-25, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

His predecessor, Barack Obama, had travelled to India twice, in 2010 and 2015.

During a phone call over the weekend, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed the trip would further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people, she said.

"President Trump's trip to India is timely in view of the bilateral trade issues that need to be resolved and in light of the collaborations between the US and India in various realms," M R Rangaswami, Indian-American philanthropist and head of Indiaspora, told PTI.

Describing this as a significant visit, Mukesh Aghi, president of the Strategic and Partnership Forum, noted that last three American presidents had made trips to India.

"It's essential to send a message to the region that India is a significant partner and the president values that," Aghi told PTI.

According to him, India has a role to play not only in its immediate neighbourhood, but in making sure that the South China Sea and the Indo Pacific region is part of the international global order.