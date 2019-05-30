Turkey releases detained US scientist: State Dept

on Wednesday released Serkan Golge, a NASA with dual US-Turkish citizenship whose nearly three-year detention has soured relations between the allies, the State Department said.

"We welcome the that has been released from prison today," State Department told reporters.

"We will continue to follow Mr Golge's case closely along with those involving our own locally employed staff" in Turkey, she told.

Ortagus called on to ensure that "he can return home as soon as possible." Golge was detained in July 2016 on a visit to his country of birth as cracked down on alleged supporters of self-exiled Fethullah Gulen, whom the leadership accused of orchestrating a failed coup.

Golge was sentenced in 2018 to seven and a half years in prison despite State Department protests that he was convicted without credible evidence. in October also released an American pastor caught up in the crackdown, Andrew Brunson, who had become a cause celebre among Donald Trump's conservative Christian base.

