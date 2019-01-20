Turkish employee of US Consulate indicted for espionage

-
ALSO READ
German prosecutors charge IS suspect with planning attack
Man charged with sex crimes involving 300 boys in Norway: prosecutor
Delhi appoints two special prosecutors in murder case
Cabinet approves India-Morocco agreement on criminal matters
Delhi govt appoints 2 special public prosecutors for trial in Ankit Saxena murder case
-
Turkish prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a local employee of the United States consulate in Istanbul accused of attempting to overthrow the government and espionage.
A 78-page indictment against Turkish national Metin Topuz, jailed since October 2017, said Topuz was in "very intense contact" with police officers who led a 2013 anti-corruption investigation that implicated top government officials.
The Turkish government accused US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen for attempting a coup with that investigation and labelled his network a terror group.
Gulen is also blamed for the 2016 failed coup but he denies the accusations.
A judge will decide whether the case will proceed to trial.
Topuz's arrest led to the suspension of bilateral visa services for more than two months.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU