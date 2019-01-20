Cries of help are of those wanting freedom from tyranny: Rahul on Modi's 'bachao' jibe

hit back at on Sunday over his "bachao, bachao" swipe at the Opposition, saying the cries of help were of people "begging" to be freed from "your tyranny and incompetence".

Gandhi's attack came a day after Modi, taking a dig at the Opposition rally organised by Trinamool in Kolkata, said the BJP had only one MLA in West Bengal, "but still they are so afraid of us, because we follow the path of truth, that they have gathered parties from across the country and are crying 'bachao , bachao, bachao' (save us)".

"Your Highness, The cries for help are the cries of millions of unemployed youth; of farmers in distress; of oppressed Dalits & Adivasis; of persecuted minorities; of in ruin; begging to be freed from your tyranny & incompetence. In 100 days they will be free," Gandhi said in a tweet.

On a day when several opposition parties came together on a common platform in Kolkata, Modi had hit out at their proposed "Mahagathbandhan" (Grand Alliance), saying it was a combine of those who were angry at his stringent action against corruption as they had been stopped from looting public money.

