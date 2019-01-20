At 28.7 deg C, Delhi records warmest January day since 2012

recorded the warmest January day since 2012 on Sunday with the maximum settling at 28.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average.

While it was cold and foggy in the early hours with a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, the mercury rose to 28.7 degrees by the evening, a said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 48 per cent and 100 per cent.

The said it was the warmest January day since 2012, when it was 25.6 degrees on January 16, 2012.

Last year, the warmest day was recorded on January 19 at 27.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

The maximum is expected to drop on Monday to 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 10 degrees Celsius, he added.

For Monday, the weatherman has predicted a cloudy sky with light rain or thunderstorms in the evening or at night.

There is also the possibility of isolated incidents of hailstorms, he said and added that gusty winds are likely to prevail.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.9 degrees and 5.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)