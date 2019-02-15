Kidnapped boy rescued in 24 hours, one arrested

A three-year-old boy was rescued by the Thane district police Friday in less than twenty-four hours after he was kidnapped.
The police also arrested the alleged kidnapper, identified as Surajsingh Darasingh (20), a resident of Surat.
The boy was kidnapped from near his house in Sahyadri Nagar locality of Ulhasnagar town around 5 pm Thursday, the police said.
The Crime Branch of Ulhasnagar police suspected that Surajsingh, who knew the boy's aunt and who had visited the boy's house to meet her in the morning, could be involved in the crime.
The accused evaded arrest initially, leading the police on a chase, but eventually the police could contact him through the boy's aunt, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj.
Surajsingh allegedly said he would release the boy only if the boy's aunt came alone to collect him at a spot near the Thane railway station around 4 pm Friday.
The police kept a watch and pounced on Surajsingh after he arrived at the spot, and rescued the boy.
Senior inspector Mahesh Tarde said the exact motive of the accused was yet to be ascertained.
Preliminary probe revealed that Surajsingh, who lived in the same neighbourhood in Surat as the boy's aunt, used to make advances towards her.
When she came to live with her sister in Ulhasnagar, Surajsingh allegedly followed her there.
He visited the boy's house Thursday morning and allegedly threatened her, the police officer said.
He has been booked under IPC section 363 (kidnapping). Further probe is on.
