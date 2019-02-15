Kidnapped boy rescued in 24 hours, one arrested

A three-year-old boy was rescued by the district police Friday in less than twenty-four hours after he was

The police also arrested the alleged kidnapper, identified as (20), a resident of

The boy was from near his house in Sahyadri Nagar locality of Ulhasnagar town around 5 pm Thursday, the police said.

The Crime Branch of suspected that Surajsingh, who knew the boy's aunt and who had visited the boy's house to meet her in the morning, could be involved in the crime.

The accused evaded arrest initially, leading the police on a chase, but eventually the police could contact him through the boy's aunt, said of Police

Surajsingh allegedly said he would release the boy only if the boy's aunt came alone to collect him at a spot near the railway station around 4 pm Friday.

The police kept a watch and pounced on Surajsingh after he arrived at the spot, and rescued the boy.

said the exact motive of the accused was yet to be ascertained.

Preliminary probe revealed that Surajsingh, who lived in the same neighbourhood in as the boy's aunt, used to make advances towards her.

When she came to live with her sister in Ulhasnagar, Surajsingh allegedly followed her there.

He visited the boy's house Thursday morning and allegedly threatened her, the said.

He has been booked under IPC section 363 (kidnapping). Further probe is on.

