Delhi Waqf Board promises Rs 5 lakh, job to wife of youth lynched in J'khand

Board chairman and MLA Thursday said the panel will give Rs 5 lakh and a job to the wife of 24-year-old who was lynched in

Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob in the state's district last Wednesday on the suspicion of theft and he succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

He was seen in a video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".

The board chairman also said they will help Ansari's wife get legal aid.

"We are trying to send a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Tabrez's wife. I may also go there to handover the cheque to her. We will also give her a job at the board and provide her legal help," Khan told

Five people have been arrested in connection with the case.

on Wednesday had said lynching of Ansari in Jharkhand, pained him and the guilty must be severely punished, but stressed that all incidents of violence in the country, whether in Jharkhand, or Kerala, should be treated the same and law should take its course.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)