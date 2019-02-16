Jawan's 10-year-old daughter faints during cremation; sombre atmosphere at UP funerals

The 10-year-old daughter of a CRPF jawan, who died in a suicide attack in Pulwama, fainted during his funeral in district of on Saturday.

Supriya, Pradeep Singh Yadav's daughter, was rushed to a hospital for primary treatment and was discharged after an hour.

Yadav's other daughter, a two-and-a-half-year-old kid, appeared unaware of the developments around her, as people raised slogans praising the courage of her father.

Yadav was one of the 40 CRPF men killed when a member of the Pakistan-based terrorist group rammed his explosives-laden vehicle in the bus he was travelling to Valley to join duty.

The atmosphere was similarly sombre during the funeral of the other CRPF jawans in Maharajganj, Agra, Mainpuri, Unnao, and districts in the state.

Tens of thousands of people across raised slogans praising the bravery of the fallen soldiers and hailing the motherland.

The soldiers' families demanded the ministers and administration officials attending the funerals to bring the people responsible for the ghastly attack to justice.

In Kanpur Dehat, the slogan "Shaheed Shyam Babu Amar Rahe" was raised as his mortal remains were consigned to flames by his brother, Kamlesh, in their native village Nonari.

Babu's family demanded that be given a befitting reply for the attack.

Union Smriti Irani, who represented the at the funeral, consoled the family and said the has promised the nation that the perpetrators of the attack will be punished. The deaths of the jawans will not go waste, she stressed.

A road in the area is being named after Shyam Babu, officials said.

Government officials, politicians and thousands of members of the general public joined the funeral procession of soldier in Karhari village in

Rawat's final journey began at 9 am and his daughter Apoorva, who works in an company in Delhi, hoped her father's sacrifice would not go in vain.

Members of the family have offered land in the village for a memorial for Rawat.

Rawat was posted in Siliguri in and was transferred to Srinagar, where he would have joined duty on Thursday.

city observed a 'bandh' against the tragedy. Shops and other businesses remained closed and people took out rallies, raising slogans against

In district, slain CRPF Vijay Maurya's wife demanded that Chief visit the family and only then she would allow the funeral to take place.

UP minister and other leaders tried to convince her but she refused.

In Unnao, CRPF Ajit Kumar Azad's mortal remains were consigned to flames by his brother

As soon as his body reached his home in Loknagar area, residents gathered to pay their last respects and raised anti- slogans. People showered flower petals on the roads during Azad's final journey. UP minister Brijesh Pathak, of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday along with other leaders paid homage to the braveheart.

In Maharajganj, the last rites of CRPF were done at Trimohan Ghat in Harpur Bailhiya village.

When Tripathi's body, draped in tricolour, reached his village, people followed it to his home and raised the slogan " Amar Rahe".

"My son was coming soon to meet me, but it seems that something else was written in my fate. Now I can never meet my son," his mother said, struggling to hold her tears.

Tripathi's brother said, "Time has come to take revenge."



Shiv assured the villagers, " will give a befitting reply to Pakistan's cowardly act."



"We have ended our trade ties with the country and soon the will take more actions," Shukla said, referring to India's withdrawal of the Most-Favoured Nation status to Pakistan.

In Mainpuri, CRPF Ram Vakeel's son consigned his mortal remains to flames amid slogans praising his courage.

UP minister and police and administration officials attended the funeral in Vakeel's native village Vinayakpur.

In Chandauli, Awadhesh Yadav's last rites were done on the banks of His father, Harikesh Yadav, lit the funeral pyre.

Awadhesh Yadav, a native of Bahadurpur village, had returned to join his duty three days before the attack.

His mother has cancer and he is survived by wife and a son.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, the from Chandauli, visited the residence of the martyred soldier and paid his tributes.

said, " spoke to Harikesh Yadav, father of Awadhesh. She consoled him and said that in the hour of sadness, she is with the family of the martyr, and soon may come to meet them."



The has announced Rs 25-lakh ex-gratia each and a job to one family member of the 12 CRPF personnel from the state killed in the attack.

