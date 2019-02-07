JUST IN
Two burnt to death as car catches fire in Mathura

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura 

Two persons were charred to death when the car they were travelling in caught fire near a village here in the early hours Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Ajnok village when the two were travelling from Barsana towards Chhata on the Barsana-Chata road, they said.

Police said the deceased could not be identified and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The cause of fire was not immediately known, they said.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 22:20 IST

