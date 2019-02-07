LG asks Delhi Police to focus on projects related to security of women, senior citizens

Baijal directed the Police on Thursday to focus on projects related to the safety and security of women and senior citizens.

He said this after reviewing the current status and future plans of use of technology by the Police with specific deadlines for various projects.

Projects related to information technology, licensing, the special cell of the police, the modernisation unit, the operations and communication unit, the cyber cell and the crime branch were reviewed, a statement issued by the house said.

Baijal was apprised of the present status and future plans of integration of all applications (single app), automation of the licensing process, of for the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and setting up of the among others.

The was also informed about the use of technology in various projects in the Traffic and Cyber Crime cells and their status. These projects include the setting up of a damaged hard disk forensic lab, of a network analysis software, a cloud analysis software, an "Open Source Intelligence Solution" and the establishment of a hall for cyber training.

The city police made a unit-wise detailed presentation on its various ongoing and upcoming

Baijal emphasised that the projects needed to be prioritised and taken up in a phased manner to ensure time-bound completion.

"He also directed the Police to focus on those projects, which were related to the safety and security of women and senior citizens," the statement said.

