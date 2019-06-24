Credit for CM's village stay programme goes to entire

The credit for Chief H D Kumaraswamy's 'Grama Vastavya' (overnight stay in villages) outreach programme goes to the entire coalition government, not JD(S) alone, Deputy Chief G said Monday.

'Grama Vastavya' is aimed at taking administration to the people.

"This is coalition government, the Chief is not alone for JD(S), he is for the entire state.

If he does grama vastavya will it (credit) go only to JD(S)? It will go to entire government," Parameshwara, who is from the Congress, said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We are taking the administration to people, it is not taking to people."



'Grama Vastavya' is a popular programme that Kumaraswamy had launched during his first stint as heading the BJP-JD(S) coalition government in 2006-07.

During his previous stint, Kumaraswamy used to spend the nights at villagers' houses as part of the initiative.

This time, however, he has decided to stay in government schools.

Kumaraswamy did his first grama vastavya of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government at Chandaraki village in district on Friday, while the stay at Herur village in Kalaburagi rural taluk on Saturday was postponed in the wake of heavy rain.

He will be in Karegudda in district on June 26.

Responding to a question about the taking part inthe CM's outreach programme, said, "Our minister andkaryakartas were all there, when we do they (JDS workers and leaders) will also come."



Kumaraswamy had recently said he has asked all his ministers and mlas to do grama vastavya separately.

The statement by the deputy is being seen as an attempt by the to claim credit for the popular programme fearing that it may entirely go to the JD(S) alone.

