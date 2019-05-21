Two cops injured in IED blast by Naxals

Two (DRG) personnel were injured on Tuesday when Naxals detonated an (IED) in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

The incident took place near Gogunda village, located around 500 km from here, when a joint team of security men was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police told

The patrolling team, comprising personnel from the and the Special Task Force, was cordoning off a forest at a hill near Gogunda, when the ultras triggered the IED blast, he said.

This led to an exchange of fire between the two sides, he said.

"Two jawans received injuries in the blast," the said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured personnel were evacuated from the forest, he said, adding they will be be airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)