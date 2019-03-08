13-year-old found dead in a gutter in Sikar

The body of a 13-year-old boy was found in a gutter here on Friday, following which one man was arrested for allegedly killing the teenager, officials said.

The deceased, Pawan Singh, had been abducted from a marriage function in Khotia village by the accused neighbour Bhoop Singh (20) nearly a month ago in order to take revenge from his family for objecting to his relationship with their daughter, said station in-charge Himmat Singh.

Bhoop allegedly murdered the boy and covered the body in a polythene bag and dumped it in a gutter, which was found by the police, he said.

Search for another accused involved in the crime is on, he added.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, police said.

