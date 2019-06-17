Two gendarmes, soldier killed in Mali violence: armed forces

Two Malian gendarmes were killed by a mine explosion outside a military base and a soldier died in an ambush in the north of the country, the armed forces said on Monday.

Since French troops helped force out jihadists in 2013, parts of northern remain out of control of security forces and violence has spread to other areas of country.

The two gendarmes were killed on Sunday when an improvised blew up as they walked near the entrance of a military post in Sokolo in the central Segou region, Mali's armed forces said on

In a separate incident in the north, an patrol escorting civilians was ambushed between Niafounke and Tonka, around 100 km (62 miles) south of Timbuktu, the said.

It said one soldier was killed and another wounded in the exchange. Attacks are mostly in the north. But since 2015 violence has also hit the centre and south of the country.

Along with militant attacks and militia violence, also struggles with intercommunal and ethnic clashes.

Earlier this month, an attack on Sobane Da village in the killed 35 people in an ethnic Dogon enclave in the diverse Mopti region. appealed for calm after the attack sparked fears of a tit-for-tat cycle of ethnic killing.

Malian bases are also often attacked. Eleven soldiers were killed in April by suspected jihadists who attacked a post in Guire in the centre of the country, and in March an assault on the Dioura military camp killed nearly 30 soldiers.

