Kolkata top cop, ex-TMC MP made to sit face to face in marathon CBI grilling

The has been questioning Police and former TMC by making them sit face to face at the probe agency's office here in connection with the Saradha chit fund and scams, officials said Sunday.

The marathon questioning of Kumar, that began at 10.30 am, was still on at 9.30 pm when this report was filed.

The questioning by the CBI, being done as per the directions of the Supreme Court, continued for the second day on Sunday.

A two-member team, who are the Investigating Officers in the Saradha and scams, arrived here in the afternoon.

Kumar and Ghosh were grilled in the initial period by a 10-member team of the CBI, the officials said.

The Police was quizzed for nearly nine hours on Saturday by three senior officers about his alleged role in tampering of crucial evidence in the case, they said.

Kumar had led the special investigation team (SIT) formed by Minister to probe the Saradha scam before the case was handed over to the CBI by the apex court.

Officials in said the CBI has not acceded to the demand of Kumar to have his questioning session videographed.

It is done in cases of custodial interrogations, they said.

There were reports quoting that his questioning sessions are being video recorded by the CBI on his request.

Ghosh, who arrived here shortly after 10 am, sought blessings of goddess Saraswati at a pandal, barely 100 metres from the CBI office, before entering the highly secured office of the investigating agency at

"Both are being questioned and were made to sit face to face in the later half of the day. Each of them were being questioned separately in the initial period," an official privy to the investigation told PTI, requesting anonymity.

The former Trinamool Congress was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha ponzi scam and has been out on bail since 2016.

Ghosh, before entering the CBI premises, told media persons, "I have no comments (to make). I have been asked to attend a hearing at this office. All along I have been cooperating with the investigating agency. So, I came to attend it."



Ghosh had implicated Mukul Roy, who was once the right hand man of Banerjee, and 12 others in the Saradha scam.

The had directed Kumar on Tuesday to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.

The court chose as the neutral meeting place "to avoid all unnecessary controversy" and made it clear that Kumar would not be arrested.

The CBI had moved the after its officials were thwarted by the Police when they had gone to Kumar's official residence in Kolkata to question him on February 3.

Banerjee had rushed to the spot and had staged a three-day 'Save the Constitution' sit-in against the CBI move and accused and BJP of plotting a "coup".

The central investigating agency had said that its officials had wanted to question Kumar to plug the holes in the Saradha investigation case as he was supposed to be in possession of certain key documents as a member of the SIT.

