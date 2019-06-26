Hogar Controls sets up manufacturing unit, R&D facility in

: Hogar Controls, a US-based smart home and building automation company, Wednesday announced the opening of its first state-of-the-art and Research and Development centre here.

According to a press release issued by the company, Hogar has set up its wholly-owned Indian subsidiary- Hogar Pvt. Ltd, through which it will manufacture and market its products in the Indian market.

"With a cumulative investment of close to Rs 100 crore, the new 10,000-sq and R&D unit is fully automated with world-class electronic manufacturing equipment and an annual production capacity of more than 6,00,000 units," it said.

The will serve as a hub for Hogar's growth and expansion across as well as other Asia, US, Canada, South America, and markets over the next three years, it added.

