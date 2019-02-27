JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Fund infusion into PSBs not sufficient to support lending growth: Fitch
Business Standard

Two labourers killed as roof collapses

Press Trust of India  |  Pratapgarh (UP) 

Two labourers were killed and another injured when the roof they were repairing collapsed on them in Dhadhua Gajan village on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when labourers were repairing the roof of a primary school, police official O.P Dubey said.

The three labourers trapped in the debris were taken out and rushed to hospital where doctors declared Babu Saroj (50) and Ram Karan Gupta (45) dead, Dubey said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements