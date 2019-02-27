Two labourers killed as roof collapses

Two labourers were killed and another injured when the roof they were repairing collapsed on them in Dhadhua village on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when labourers were repairing the roof of a primary school, Dubey said.

The three labourers trapped in the debris were taken out and rushed to hospital where doctors declared Babu Saroj (50) and (45) dead, Dubey said.

