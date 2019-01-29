Two members of National Statistical Commission quit

Two independent members of the National Statistical Commission, P C Mohanan and J V Meenakshi, have resigned over disagreement with the government on certain issues, an said Tuesday.

Mohanan was also the With the two members quitting, the NSC now has only two members -- Pravin Srivastava and

"The two members have resigned from the and tendered their resignation on January 28, 2019," an said.

The NSC, under the (MoSPI), is to have seven members, as per its website. Already, three posts were vacant.

The tenure of Mohanan and Meenakshi was to end in June 2020. They joined as members in June 2017.

Reportedly, these two members are said to have resigned over disagreement with the government on some issues, the said.

In November last year, the had come under fire for announcing the revised GDP data of the UPA years.

and Srivastava had announced the back-series data by the government.

