Two men arrested for robbing elderly at his home in northwest Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing an elderly after barging into his home in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said Thursday.

Dhanpat Rai Gupta, 85, and his wife were at home when the incident occurred on April 20, they said.

The accused -- Karan (20) and (19) -- were nabbed and a motorcycle used in commission of the crime was recovered from their possession, the police said.

In his complaint, Gupta reported that three men aged about 20-22 years robbed him of around Rs 1 lakh, some silver coins and important documents from an almirah after entering into his home as the main door was left open, of Arya said.

In the CCTV fooatge, the accused were seen coming on a motorcycle but their images were not clear, she said.

Following a tip-off, Karan was apprehended and on his instance, Amit was also nabbed, the said.

However, the remaining one accused is still absconding, the police said.

