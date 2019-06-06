At 46.9 degrees Celsius, Kota hottest in Rajasthan

conditions prevailed in most parts of on Thursday, with being recorded as the hottest place in the state at 46.9 degrees Celsius, a said.

Churu recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Barmer 45.3 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 45.2 degrees Celsius, 45 degrees Celsius, 44.7 degrees Celsius each in Ajmer and Sriganganagar, 44.6 degrees Celsius each in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, and 44 degrees celsius in Dabok.

The minimum temperature hovered between 27.4 and 33.1 degrees Celsius in the state.

According to the office, conditions will continue in the state for the next 48 hours.

