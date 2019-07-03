JUST IN
Two schoolchildren swept off in flood

Press Trust of India  |  Washim 

Four school children were swept off in floodwaters in Maharashtra's Washim district Tuesday afternoon and two of them were still missing, police said.

The incident took place at Waghi Budruk village.

Two children were rescued but Pooja Balu Pawar (14) and her brother Paras Balu Pawar (7) were yet to be traced.

Rescue teams are still searching for them, said inspector Rahul Wadhave of Shirur police station.

First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 08:11 IST

