U'Khand CM Rawat developed lake near wife's land to boost its value: Cong

Uttarakhand Congress on Tuesday alleged that using government funds Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has developed a lake to boost value of a nearby land he purchased in his wife's name on "cheap rates".
State Congress chief Pritam Singh and Ranikhet MLA Karan Mehra alleged in a joint press conference here that Rawat has purchased the 16 bigha land in Suryadhar area on Sahastradhara Road here in the name of his wife and associate Sanjay Gupta's wife.
However, BJP spokesman Munna Singh denied all the allegations and said Chief Minister Rawat will resign if the charges proved.
Congress leaders further claimed that the registry of the land was done in July 2017 and with in six months electricity and water connections were provided in the area and after that in December 2017, Rs 70 crore Suryadhar lake development project was announced to boost the value of the nearby land belonging to the CM's wife.
They also demanded an inquiry by the retired high court judge and said if proven guilty Rawat should resign.
