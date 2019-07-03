U'khand signs MoU for seaplanes operation in Tehri lake

The Uttarakhand government Wednesday inked an MoU with the Centre for developing a water aerodrome on the famous Tehri lake for the operation of seaplanes.

The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airports Authority of India and the Uttarakhand government in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Describing the MoU as a big step towards building a water aerodrome on the Tehri lake, the chief minister thanked the Centre for it, saying the facility will give a boost to tourism in the state.

With signing of the MoU, the Uttarakhand has set itself on the path of becoming one of the pioneer states to have water aerodrome facility.

Water aerodromes are also being developed on Chilika Lake in Odisha, Sardar Sarovar Dam and Sabarmati River Front in Gujarat.

An area of open water that can be used by seaplanes or amphibious planes for landing and takeoff is called water aerodrome. They might have connected terminal building on land where planes can choose to dock like ships.

The Uttarakhand government also signed a second MoU with the Centre for starting Communication, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management (CNS-ATM) services at Pithoragarh's Naini Saini airport.

The chief minister said the MoU for upgrading facilities at the Naini Saini airport will help develop Pithoragarh into a major tourist destination.

He also spoke of the state government's plans to develop the country's biggest tulip garden over 50 hectares of land in Pithoragarh.

Enhanced aviation facilities in a remote border district like Pithoragarh also bode well for the country's strategic needs, Rawat said.

Civil Aviation Ministry's Joint Secretary Usha Padhee who signed the MoUs on behalf of the ministry said the centre was committed for the expansion of aviation facilities in Uttarakhand including the upgradation of the terminal at Jollygrant Airport.

