3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in Kashmir; Army major, 4 personnel killed

Three terrorists, including two top commanders believed to be behind the terror attack, were killed in a fierce 16-hour encounter, in which an and four security forces personnel lost their lives in south on Monday.

A civilian died in the crossfire during the gun battle in the Pinglan area of district, 12 km from the spot of the February 14 attack on CRPF personnel which claimed the lives of 40 jawans, officials said.

of Police (South Kashmir) Amit Kumar, a Brigadier, a Lt. Colonel, a and four other ranks of the unit which carried out the operation suffered injuries, they said.

Two of the slain terrorists were identified as Kamran and Abdul Rasheed alias Ghazi, the so-called divisional commanders of for Pulwama, Tral and Awantipora areas of South The third one was Hilal, a resident of Pinglena in Pulwama, they said.

The and Police had been on the lookout for Ghazi and Kamran after a suicide bomber belonging to the terror group drove his explosives-laden vehicle and detonated himself near a bus carrying CRPF jawans in Lethpora in last week.

The Jaish claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack that targeted a convoy of 78 vehicles on its way from to About 2,500 CRPF personnel were on their way to the valley, many returning to work after leave.

A police said that all the three terrorists were wanted by the law enforcement agencies for their involvement in a series of terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments, and civilian atrocities.

Kamran had taken over as the of after Mufti Waqas, who was killed in an encounter in February last year, the said.

"His role in the recent terror attack on CRPF at Lethpora is being probed as well," the said.

The soldiers killed in action were identified as V S Dhondial, Havaldar Sheo Ram and and Head of and Kashmir was also killed.

Kumar received a gunshot wound in the abdomen and the brigade suffered in the leg. All the injured are stable, the officials said.

Giving details, the officials said that an input was received from the police about presence of the Jaish terrorists in the area.

Immediately, a was initiated and a was being conducted in the area.

As the process was going on, terrorists fired at the party that resulted in the death of the major and other personnel in the early hours of Monday. There after, forces concentrated on the house from where the firing was coming and killed two of them -- Kamran and

As the mopping up exercise was continuing, the third militant started firing, resulting in to other personnel, they said.

Ghazi continued to move from house to house and carried out surprise attacks that resulted in to the DIG and the Brigade as well as another Major.

The Army paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment, headquarters of the 15 Corps here.

Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon led other ranks in paying homage to the four soldiers including Major Dhondial, who laid down their lives in the operation, a defence said.

Representatives from other security agencies also joined in paying their last respects to the soldiers.

An said the 33-year-old Major had joined Army in 2011 and belonged to village Dangwal in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He is survived by wife.

Havaldar Ram (36) had joined Army in 2000 and hailed from Jhunjhunu, He is survived by wife and a son.

Sepoy Singh (26) belonged to Rewari in He joined the Army in 2011 and is survived by his wife and son.

Sepoy Kumar hailed from village Bastikri in Meerut, The 27-year-old had joined the Army in 2012 and is survived by his wife and a son.

Their mortal remains were flown to their native places for the last rites.

In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of the slain personnel and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)