Uddhav Thackeray meets Modi for first time after becoming CM

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcome by chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on his arrives at Pune, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pune airport on Friday.

It was the two leaders' first meeting after Thackeray broke away from ally BJP and formed a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and NCP last month.

The prime minister will be attending the national conference of director generals and inspector generals of police which is being held in Pune.

After receiving the PM, Thackeray left for Mumbai, state government officials said.

BJP leader and leader of opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis was also present when Modi arrived at the airport.
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 22:45 IST

