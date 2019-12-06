Uddhav Thackeray meets Modi for first time after becoming CM

Chief Minister received Prime Minister at the Pune airport on Friday.

It was the two leaders' first meeting after Thackeray broke away from ally BJP and formed a Shiv Sena-led government in with the support of the Congress and NCP last month.

The prime minister will be attending the conference of director generals and inspector generals of police which is being held in Pune.

After receiving the PM, Thackeray left for Mumbai, state government officials said.

BJP leader and leader of opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis was also present when Modi arrived at the airport.