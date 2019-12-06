Crime against women: Priyanka favours a cell at UP CMO for swift action

In the backdrop of increasing incidents of crime against women, Congress leader Vadra on Friday suggested that a special cell should be established at the Office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to take immediate cognisance of any such incident across the state.

She said that Superintendent of Police (SP) in districts should be allowed to directly contact the cell at Chief Minister's Office to apprise any incident of crime against women in their respective district. The Congress leader asserted that FIR should be registered within 24 hours and protection should be provided to victims.

"It is the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order. In Unnao alone, in the last 11 months, there have been 90 rapes. Rapes also took place in Mainpuri, Sambhal and now again in Unnao," Gandhi said.

"It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister. The situation should be taken as an emergency situation all over the country. I suggest that a special cell should be set up in Chief Minister's office and SP in districts should be provided with the facility to contact the cell directly so as to apprise of any incident of crime against women. The victim should be provided security and FIR should be registered within 24 hours," she said.

Congress' general secretary, who was in Lucknow to conduct a meeting of party's Uttar Pradesh leaders for preparation of 'Bharat Bachao' rally, said, "We will fight for the rights of women. More women should get power corridors. I ask all my sisters that they should snatch power from men and contest Vidhan Sabha and Panchayat elections. Fight for the power that should be yours."

Her comments came in the backdrop of Unnao incident, where a rape victim was burnt alive by the accused and is currently battling for life at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.