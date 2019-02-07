Uflex Q3 up 3.9% to Rs 54.34 cr

Packaging company Thursday reported a 3.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 54.34 crore for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 52.30 crore during the October-December quarter a year ago, Uflex said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review was up 17.74 per cent to Rs 1,981.09 crore as against Rs 1,682.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the results said, "The performance during this quarter is exceptional against the backdrop of huge volatility in "



According to Uflex, its "total production volume during the quarter was 96,876 MT up 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y and total sales volume rose by 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 94229 MT."



Uflex's total expenses were at Rs 1,907.14 crore as against Rs 1,630.18 crore, up 16.98 per cent.

Shares of Thursday settled at Rs 251.20 on BSE, down 1.43 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)