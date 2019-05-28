Malaysia to ship back hundreds of tonnes of plastic waste

Hundreds of tonnes of imported plastic will be shipped back to where it came from, said Tuesday, insisting the country did not want to be a global ground.

Around 300 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year, according to the (WWF), with much of it ending up in landfill or polluting the seas, in what is becoming a growing international crisis.

had previously taken a large amount of for recycling, but abruptly stopped last year, saying it wanted to improve its own

Now Southeast Asian countries that stepped in to plug this gap say they have had enough.

"We urge developed countries to stop shipping garbage to our country," said Yeo Bee Yin, Malaysia's of energy, technology, science, and climate change, adding it was "unfair and uncivilised".

"We will return it back to the country of origin without any mercy," she said, after an inspection of several waste-filled containers at Port Klang, the country's busiest port.

Plastic imports to have tripled since 2016, to 870,000 tonnes last year, official data showed.

The influx has sparked a rapid increase in the number of recycling plants, many of them operating without a licence and with little regard for environmental standards.

Yeo vowed a crackdown on illegal imports and recycling facilities and called Malaysians involved in importing the scraps "traitors".

" will not be a ground to the world," she declared. "We cannot be bullied by the developed countries."



The ministry said 450 tonnes of contaminated plastic in 10 containers -- from Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Japan, and the -- will be shipped back.

Port officials said their contents were misdeclared, but did not give a date for the shipment.

"These containers are filled with contaminated, non-homogenous, low-quality, non-recyclable plastic waste, and are routed to processing facilities which do not have the technology to recycle in an environmentally sound manner," the ministry said.

Malaysia last month sent back five containers filled with to

Inspections are being carried out on more than 50 other containers brought in illegally.

Yeo said it will take until the end of the year to fully deal with the problem.

She said 150 illegal waste recycling plants had been shut down. As little as nine percent of plastic produced between 1950 and 2015 has been recycled.

Pictures of coral reefs smothered in plastic bags and choked with PET bottles have sparked a growing worldwide awareness of the need to deal with the problem.

