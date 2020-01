28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras opened as part of plan to launch enrollment centres

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened 28 Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to start 114 standalone enrolments and update centres across the country.

These are in addition to about 38,000 enrolment centres run by banks, post offices and state governments, UIDAI said in a statement on Wednesday.

These ASKs which are open on all days of the week, have so far catered to over 3 lakh residents of which a sizeable number are Divyang persons, it said.

These centres have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day and are operational from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm and are closed only on public holidays, it said.

UIDAI plans to set up 114 Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country, it added.

While Aadhaar enrolment is free, it said, a nominal charge of Rs 50 is payable for updating details like adding mobile number to Aadhaar, updating address, etc.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has an efficient token management system which guides residents to relevant stages of the enrolment/update process in a hassle-free manner, it said.

