UK celebrates India's 'decisive' verdict for Modi

India's election results resonated in the political and business corridors of the UK on Thursday as leading politicians and entrepreneurs welcomed the "decisive" victory scored by Modi.

While the official Downing Street reaction to Modi's landslide win is expected only after the official results declaration, members of the Theresa May-led government took to to celebrate the verdict.

"Beyond the size of the majority now commanded by the BJP, this result is a decisive verdict on the support enjoyed by Modi across the nation of India," said Bob Blackman, a MP from Harrow in north-west where he represents a large British Hindu constituency.

"The BJP are the natural allies of the and I am positive about the ever blossoming relationship between our two great nation states. has been strengthened both domestically and abroad under Modi's premiership and I look forward to his new term Jai Hind," he said.

On the Opposition benches, another London-based MP representing a large British Hindu constituency of Brent North, Barry Gardiner, was equally effusive in his praise for Modi.

"As Indian Modi wins a second term we congratulate him for his message: 'Our alliance represents India's diversity and our agenda is India's progress', celebrating the country's diversity. I look forward to deepening our friendship and trade," he said.

The (CBI), the UK's industry body, also welcomed the "landslide victory".

"The economic ties that bind the with continue to go from strength to strength. Our latest research shows that the UK is the largest western investor in and British business has created nearly 425,000 jobs since 2000," India said.

"India will be a vital trading partner as the UK charts a new future outside the EU. The bold economic reforms already taken by Modi have enticed ever greater numbers of British firms to India. To fully capitalise on these opportunities, businesses would like to see further progress in reducing corporate tax rates, data privacy and ease of doing business indicators like enforcing contracts or registering a property," she said.

Leading NRI industrialist Lord took to to congratulate the people of India as well as Modi.

"You have shown your commitment in democracy. More than 600 million people voting largest in the world. Makes us all very proud. Let us make India strong. I am very proud to be Indian," he said.

